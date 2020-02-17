TD Securities Raises Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$12.50

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$9.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.16.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

