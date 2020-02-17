Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,381 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.45.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,345. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

