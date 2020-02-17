Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 47,257 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.66. 1,160,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,659. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

