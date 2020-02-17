Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,007,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,252,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 516,850 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 2,815,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

