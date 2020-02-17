Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.26. 1,147,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

