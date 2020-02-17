Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southern Copper by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.