Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 388,956 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388,956 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masco were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,500,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,968,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.61. 4,298,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,996. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.