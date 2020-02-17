Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

TED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON:TED traded up GBX 20.60 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($4.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 573.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 million and a P/E ratio of 117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

