Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.
TDS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,668 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.
Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.
