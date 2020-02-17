Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 703,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TDS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,668 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

