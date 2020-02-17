TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. TELUS has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Shares of TELUS are going to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TELUS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in TELUS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

