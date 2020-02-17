Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.48 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

