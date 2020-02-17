Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72,510 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

