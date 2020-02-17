Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases Shares of 8,543 Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Computer Programs & Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,436,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

