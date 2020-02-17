TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.