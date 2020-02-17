TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.