Thar Token (THAR) Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $42,253.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 230.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,412 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.