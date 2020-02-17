The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 243,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

