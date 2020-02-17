Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $339.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

