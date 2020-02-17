Thescore (CVE:SCR) Shares Up 1.4%

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, 97,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 338,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market cap of $260.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

About Thescore (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

