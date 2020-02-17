Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

