Thrive Token (THRT) Price Down 19.4% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $259,168.00 and $7,143.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

