TI Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 748,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,709. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $200.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

