TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 12,578 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Ameren accounts for about 1.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Shares of AEE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

