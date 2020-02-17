TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 4,032 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,650,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.