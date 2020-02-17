TI Trust Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. 1,967,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.