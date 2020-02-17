TI Trust Inc. Invests $749,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

ENB traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,233. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.