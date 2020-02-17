TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.08. The stock had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

