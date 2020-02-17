TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

