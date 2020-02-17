Tokes Price Tops $0.74 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $976,228.00 and $5.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00007642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 49,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,984 tokens. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform . Tokes’ official website is tokesplatform.org

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

