Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.