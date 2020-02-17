Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

TD opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

