Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.61), with a volume of 1647383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 million and a P/E ratio of -46.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

