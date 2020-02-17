Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 126,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

