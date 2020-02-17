Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

