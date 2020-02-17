TransferCoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $79,849.00 and $262.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 152.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,269,677 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

