TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is set to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $98.13 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

