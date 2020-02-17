Trias Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Trias has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $660,304.00 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

