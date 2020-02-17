TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $142.42 million and approximately $776.50 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, Crex24 and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,535,133 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Koinex, WazirX, Cryptopia, HBUS, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Bitso, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

