Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,775 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

