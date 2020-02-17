Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
TPTX traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 132,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
