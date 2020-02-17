Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

TPTX traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 132,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $81,903,696.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 231,610 shares of company stock worth $13,151,050 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

