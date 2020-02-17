Ubiq Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,087.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.65 million and $3,087.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

