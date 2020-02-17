UBS Group Raises Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $60.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

