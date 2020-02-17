UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $50.32. 2,099,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.