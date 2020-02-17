Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.20 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $22.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.00. 2,134,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

