United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Continental by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of United Continental by 271.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

