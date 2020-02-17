United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

