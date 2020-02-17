United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

