United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report $18.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.53 billion and the lowest is $18.33 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $18.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $78.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $78.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.18 billion to $81.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.46. 3,886,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.