US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,069 Shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS TCTL opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.