US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $354.64. 443,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.66 and a 200-day moving average of $290.37. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $358.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

