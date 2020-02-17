US Bancorp DE Buys 5,270 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pluralsight by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 791,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,080. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

